Some television shows tend to enjoy an impressive viewership and remain in the hearts of the viewers for years. In fact, a few characters are still referred to as irreplaceable and live in our hearts rent-free. One such character was Prem from Sasural Simar Ka. The show had Shoaib Ibrahim playing the role since its inception until he was replaced by one of the now-popular actors in the industry.

Dheeraj Dhoopar replaced Shoaib Ibrahim

After essaying Prem opposite Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka for more than a year, Shoaib Ibrahim quit the show. However, the actress remained a part of the show even after his exit. As soon as Shoaib decided to walk out of the daily soap, makers started hunting for his replacement. It's true that Shoaib as Prem created a distinct fanbase and received immense love. However, the actor who replaced him did an impressive job and overcame the challenge to fit within the viewers' expectations.

He is none other than Dheeraj Dhoopar. Yes, you read that right! Dheeraj signed the dotted line to play Prem alongside Dipika Kakar, thereby replacing Shoaib Ibrahim in the show. Upon his entry, the Sherdil Shergill actor said, "I haven't seen the show, but it has a good storyline. It is definitely a challenge to replace someone but I feel characters are more important than actors on television."

Why did Shoaib Ibrahim quit Sasural Simar Ka?

According to the media reports, Shoaib Ibrahim was not happy with his track in Sasural Simar Ka and, hence, decided to leave the show. However, on the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed confidence in his character and stated that the character would gain prominence eventually. The actor explained that every role comes with a challenge and that he would give his best as Prem.

About Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka is one of the longest-running television serials featuring Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor in significant roles. The duo played onscreen sisters, and the audience loved them onscreen. The show had its opening episode on April 4, 2011, and ran for years until it wrapped itself in March 2018.

