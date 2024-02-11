Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 has been one of the most popular dance reality shows on-screens and many prominent names are currently contestants of this season. Along with a star-studded lineup of participants, the show is also judged by eminent names like Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. In the latest episodes, special guest Jaaved Jaaferi had graced the show.

Arshad Warsi-Jaaved Jaaferi's new reel:

As Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi reunited on screen after a long, the two didn't miss a chance to entertain the audience. Taking to their social media handle, the two reminisced about their characters from Dhamaal and created a fun reel. Arshad shared a video on his Instagram where he and Jaaved were seen recreating a scene that will remind you of their camaraderie from Dhamaal.

Arshad asks Jaaved, "What's blue and not heavy?" Jaaved says, "I don't know." Arshad answers, "Light blue." Jaaved then says, "Wow Adi, you're so smart. Mama will be so proud of you." Arshad then asks Jaaved, "Why are you talking like Javed Akhtar? Jaaved answers, "Because I'm Jaaved am an actor, Javed Akhtar." Arshad says, "Correct, mama will be so proud of you."

Watch Arshad Warsi-Jaaved Jaaferi's video here-

In the caption of this video, Arshad wrote, "Always a pleasure meeting Javed oh sorry Manav, we are sssooo sssmart @jaavedjaaferi Tonight on #jhalakdikhlajaa @sonytvofficial Thank you @rithvikk_dhanjani."

Apart from Jaaved Jaaferi, the dance reality show was also graced by Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor recently. The actors appeared as special guests on the show to promote their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The two celebs had a gala time with the judges and the celeb contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, premiered on November 11, 2023, and has been gaining immense love from the audience. At present, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, Karuna Pandey, Sreerama Chandra, and Sagar Parekh are the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora are seated as the judges whereas Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

