Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is gearing up for its finale. The show started a few months ago and it witnessed many celebrities battling to survive in the ultimate dance competition. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the popular contestants on the show. Apart from his dancing skills, he was often seen on the show along with his wife Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, and other family members. As the show approaches the finale, Shoaib requested fans for their support through a heartfelt vote appeal.

Shoaib Ibrahim expresses his desire to reach Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's finale

Sharing a picture from his recent performance in the show, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote a long note asking fans for their support. He wrote, "14th week & the journey has not been easy at all… being the lowest scorer of the season with a 16 in the first scoring performance and then giving my best each week… pushing my limits and apni taraf se apna best kiya kabhi pass hua kabhi fail… jaise iss week fail hogaya… marks kam hain…. lekin ab tak aaplogon ka support meri himmat bana raha..."

(I have given my best to the show. I succeeded a few times and failed too. Like this week, I've gotten fewer marks but your love has been my strength so far.)

Have a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's post about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on Instagram-

Advertisement

He added, "And now from here on Aakhri 3 hafton me aapke pyaar aur support ki bahut zyaada zaroorat hai aur iss week to bahut zyaada kyunki mai finals me khade hona chahta hun… ek mauka chahta hun wahan bhi apna best dene ka… and ye sirf aapke votes kar sakte hain….so please please please do vote for me today.. from 9:30 pm to 12 am sonyliv app pe … bhulna nahi please."

(And from hereon, in these three weeks, I really require your love and support. I need the same the most this week as I want to see myself standing in the finale. I want a chance to give my best in finals too. And it can only be possible with your votes. So, do vote for me.)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 also had popular celebrities like Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Anjali Anand, and Vivek Dahiya among others as the contestants of the show.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Performer of the week Shoaib Ibrahim thanks choreographers and makeup artists; WATCH