INSIDE PICS from Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora’s dinner at Manish Malhotra’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the praise for her recently released heist comedy, Crew. Amidst the acclaim for both her performance and the film itself, Kareena was spotted spending some quality time with her close circle of friends. Along with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla, Kareena graced designer Manish Malhotra’s house for a dinner party last night. Now, inside pictures from the occasion have surfaced capturing the happy moments.

Manish Malhotra shares inside pictures from dinner party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to social media to offer a glimpse into the gathering at his residence with a series of happy pictures from yesterday’s dinner party. The setup for the meal was lavish as the table was decorated with plants and candles. The guests were treated to a delicious-looking Indian thali.

Sharing on his Instagram Stories, Manish posted a group photo in which he stood alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla, while Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora sat on the sofa in front of them. He captioned the image with: “At home with my gorgeous friends. that perfect saturday night.”

Manish also shared a stunning selfie with Kareena and expressed, “Friends forever.” There were more group pictures in which they posed for the camera in style, showcasing their camaraderie.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew

The movie Crew was released in theaters on March 29 and managed to impress the audiences with its humor, acting performances, and storyline. Kareena Kapoor Khan essays the role of an air hostess along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

The story revolves around the three women who find themselves in a chaotic situation when they use an illegal way to pursue their dreams. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also star in the film.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by the team of Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

