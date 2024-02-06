Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is known for the stellar performances of the contestants and the cutthroat competition between them. The star-studded dance reality show has already seen numerous dance acts and many celebs got evicted. The latest contestant to bid goodbye to the glitzy dance stage of the show is the wrestler Sangeeta Phogat.

Sangeeta Phogat gets eliminated

The latest episode, which celebrated Juhi Chawla's journey into the film industry, witnessed intense performances and feedback from the judges, ultimately leading to Sangeeta Phogat's departure from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. According to the new theme, the contestants were supposed to dance wearing different and unique costumes.

Interestingly, all of them got ready by wearing spectacular attires and even used prosthetics for the acts. Speaking of the contestants in the bottom two, they were Sagar Parekh and Sangeeta Phogat. Eventually, Sangeeta had to bid farewell to the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa adventure. While Sagar scored 24, Sangeeta managed to get 21, and hence, she faced elimination after being in the bottom two.

The decision came out to be emotional for judge Arshad Warsi and the wild card entrant Manisha Rani. The former hugged Sangeeta with his teary eyes, and Manisha was emotional, too.

Advertisement

Providing her judgment on Sangeeta Phogat's performance, Farah Khan expressed her disappointment in her act. She said, "I don't know what to say. Today, in the danger zone, you have done the season's worst act." Further, the Happy New Year director questioned her and the choreographer Bharat why they used prosthetics on their face.

Further, Arshad Warsi called Sagar Parekh's performance shabby and stated that they could have done much better. Commenting on Phogat's act, the Jolly LLB actor said, "You have given such amazing performances; this wasn't one of them." Lastly, Malaika Arora mentioned how Sagar and Shivani's act became clumsy and referred to Sangeeta and Bharat's performance as the weakest.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

With Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora, and Farah Khan as judges, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is a dance reality show. Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan serve as the host. So far, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, and Glen Saldanha have been eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arshad Warsi treats co-judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora with dum biryani at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets