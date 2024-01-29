WATCH: Arshad Warsi treats co-judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora with dum biryani at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting interesting, and the participants are trying their best to impress the judges with their performances. Hosted by Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan, the panel of judges includes Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi. Recently, the Happy New Year director took to social media and shared a glimpse of the delicious treat on the sets of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Arshad Warsi brings Dum Biryani on the sets

The trio at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi have lots of fun together during shoots. Be it the behind-the-scenes enjoyment or organizing 'daawat' at the sets, they never miss an opportunity to bond over home-cooked delicacies.

A few minutes ago, Farah Khan took to her social media handle to give a sneak peek into the food feast, wherein she arrived at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets with two delicious dishes. Arshad Warsi surprised Farah and Malaika by bringing Dum Biryani. He said, "You will love it. I'm telling you."

On seeing the mouthwatering biryani, Farah just could not resist and wanted to taste it desperately. On witnessing her immediate urge to taste it, Malaika teased her by saying, "What are you doing, Farah? How about asking somebody else?" Landing a reply, she denied it. Further, Malaika commented, "This is your seniority."

Watch the video here:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had an exciting theme during its latest episodes. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dhanashree Verma joined hands for a performance, while Shiv Thakare and Sangeeta Phogat performed together. In addition to them, Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha came together and landed a beautiful dance act.

Evicted contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In the latest episode, Anjali Anand and Sreerama Chandra were in the bottom two. The former got eliminated from the race as she scored 23, while Chandra scored a perfect 30. Besides her, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, and Glen Saldanha have been eliminated from the show.

