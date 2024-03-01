Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is a day away from its grand finale episode. After more than 3 months of journey, the show is all set to pull its curtains down and will have its deserving winner lifting the trophy. The excitement of the grand finale episode is in the air and fans can't wait to witness show's winner. To add more excitement to the grand finale episode, the Murder Mubarak cast, Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Kapoor will grace the season's last episode.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges dance with Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma:

A few minutes back, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan shared a new video on her social media handle giving her fans a glimpse of the grand finale episode. In this video, we see Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vijay Varma, Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sara Ali Khan and Arshad Warsi dancing to 'Aankh Marey' song.

Watch their video here-

In this clip, all the celebrities are decked up in glamorous and stylish outfits for the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

All you need to know about Murder Mubarak:

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Kapoor's upcoming project, Murder Mubarak also stars Karishma Kapoor, Pankaj Triptahi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and more in key roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, this film promises to inject a fresh twist into the mystery genre, blending elements of suspense, comedy, and romance seamlessly. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death, the movie is set to captivate audiences. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Here's everything about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is all set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the top 5 contestants of the star-studded dance reality show are Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 FINALE: When and where to watch? Who are the top contestants becoming finalists?