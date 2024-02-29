Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been quite interesting and entertaining for the viewers. From fun banters between judges and hosts to cutthroat competition among the contestants, the dance reality show is all set to have its finale. Since the show is in its final leg, the audience's anticipation regarding the winner is at its peak. As the days pass, viewers are becoming increasingly keen to know who will lift the winning trophy.

With Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 receiving its five finalists, the ardent fans of the show are all excited to have their favorite contestants giving tough competition to each other. Well, if you are clueless about when and where to watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finals, we have got you covered. Here's everything that you must know.

When to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale?

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to watch the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It is all set to take place on March 2, 2024. Therefore, it is only a day from today.

Where can you watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finals?

The finale is geared up to start at 8 PM and is expected to last for two days. You can watch it on the Sony TV channel on your television. Well, if you don't prefer watching it on TV, there is another available. You can watch it on either your phone or computer using the Sony LIV app with a subscription.

Advertisement

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists

The competition is going to be intense as it is the grand finale. The contestants who have made it to the final battle with their utmost dedication, hard work, and talent are Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma. Wouldn't it be amazing to watch them battle for the prestigious title while proving their dancing prowess?

Manisha Rani: She has been one of the strong wild card contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She has not only impressed judges and viewers with her impeccable dancing moves but is also an entertainer on the show. While many are already in awe of her dance talent, Manisha's bubbly side is often one of the highlights of the show. Before coming to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani rose to fame owing to her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Shoaib Ibrahim: He is one of the well-known actors in the television industry who has done several TV shows. One can also say he is an adorable contestant whose constant hard work has improved his dancing moves impressively. Shoaib Ibrahim's wife, Dipika, even treated everyone on the sets with biryani. Most recently, he made headlines with his priceless act that ultimately led to his son Ruhaan's debut on the television screens.

Sreerama Chandra: He has been the winner of Indian Idol 5. However, when it comes to excelling in the field of dance, Sreerama has not failed to prove his amazing transition. There were times when he scored less, but there were performances where he was awarded perfect scores, too. So, his journey on the show is nothing pretty impressive.

Adrija Sinha: Although she is the youngest contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she has given the toughest competition to her fellow contestants by delivering exceptional dance acts. By pairing up with choreographer Akash, the young girl has proved that talent knows no age.

Dhanashree Verma: Besides Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma is also one of the wild card contestants on the show who made it to the finals. She has always been passionate about dancing. On the show, Dhanashree also shared a few unheard revelations about her love story with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: 'Aapko business ki samajh nahi hai': What makes Anupam Mittal say this to pitcher?