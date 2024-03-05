Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Dhanashree Verma thanks fans for unwavering support

Dhanashree Verma emerged as one of the finalists in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, and Manisha Rani lifted the trophy. Television star Shoaib Ibrahim, singer Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, were in the top five.

Dhanashree Verma expresses gratitude

Dhanashree Verma took to social media to thank her fans for all their love and support. She shared a video of her dance practice and wrote, “The new AURA in town. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. It made my journey more beautiful on the show. Now let’s kill it. Thank you @vichare_sonal_official for teaching me this routine. You’re my bomb.”

Dhanashree Verma's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Dhanashree Verma, a renowned choreographer and the wife of Indian cricket sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, made an entry into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. In a fierce competition where only four out of six wildcard entrants secured a spot on the show, Dhanashree captivated the audience with her remarkable performances and impeccable finesse. Adding a delightful twist to the show, Yuzvendra Chahal made a special appearance to cheer on his wife. Their on-screen chemistry was not only a treat for fans but also provided insight into their relationship, with Yuzvendra sharing endearing anecdotes about their journey together. Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan and judged by the trio of Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 showcased Dhanashree Verma's dance prowess and the dynamics of her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal.

About Dhanashree Verma's career:

Besides gracing the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she also made a lasting impact as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Her versatility extends beyond reality shows, as she has left an indelible mark as an actress with standout performances in projects such as Dil Jashn Bole - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Official Anthem (2023), Bali: Pyaar Chahiye (2021), and Aparshakti Khurana: Balle Ni Balle (2022). On December 22, 2020, she embarked on a new chapter in her life by tying the knot with the accomplished cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This multifaceted artist continues to carve her niche in the entertainment industry with a diverse range of roles and achievements.

