Shark Tank India 3: AI-based company founder’s pitch takes center stage; lands Rs 25 lakh investment

Shark Tank India's third season has garnered considerable attention and amassed substantial viewership. This show highlights the entrepreneurial drive among Indians, with several startups presenting their innovative ideas in the hopes of securing investments from the Sharks. In the latest episode of the show, Srijan, an AI engineer, impressed the sharks with his amazing idea of offering AI models to companies at a much lower cost than usual.

Srijan's innovative pitch: Making AI accessible

During his pitch, Srijan explained his business model, emphasizing how his company not only cuts costs for clients but also makes advanced AI technologies more accessible. Additionally, he shared details about his educational background and disclosed his request for a ₹25 lakh investment in exchange for a 10% stake in the company. His company was valued at ₹4 crores.

He highlighted being the sole entrepreneur of this business in the country, with just one global competitor. Additionally, he showcased samples of his models, demonstrating their functionality. The sharks asked him several questions related to unit economics, scalability, and more. Aman further inquired about the motivation behind initiating the company.

The emotional connection: Srijan's personal story

During the discussion, Srijan became emotional and disclosed a strong connection with his grandfather. Amid a strained relationship in recent years, his grandfather passed away in 2021. Srijan shared that the last piece of advice he received was to 'be a job-giver.'

This touching moment resonated with the sharks, especially Aman, who had a similar connection with his grandfather. The pitch concluded with an offer from sharks Anupam, Amit, and Ritesh. They collectively proposed ₹25 lakhs for a 10% stake in Srijan's company, valuing it at ₹4 crores, and Srijan gladly accepted the offer.

About Shark Tank India 3:

The third season of Shark Tank India started on January 22, introducing six new judges alongside the panel from the previous season. The new sharks include Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have graced previous seasons. This business reality show holds immense value for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a must-watch.

