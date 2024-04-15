The follow-unfollow controversy between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav has now become a major discussion for their fans. Both personalities appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and shared a friendly bond inside the house. However, as of now, things are quite different between them. After Manisha Rani shared her side of the story about unfollowing Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner dropped his opinions on her reply.

In a recent interview, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner opened up about her reactions and thoughts after coming across Elvish Yadav's response to her side of the controversy.

Manisha Rani was not hurt by Elvish Yadav's reply to her vlog

When Manisha Rani sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kanan, she went candid and discussed various aspects of her professional career. Meanwhile, she was also asked about the recent unfollow controversy and if she was hurt after watching Elvish Yadav's video that read, "My reply to Manisha ji." Landing a quick reply, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner stated she was not hurt at all.

She added, "Mujhe pata tha ki agar hum kuch bole hain toh badle mein kahin na kahin wo apne favor mein bolega hi. Aur hum kuch bahut achha reply ka umeed bhi nhi tha kyunki definitely hum uske liye kuch bol rahe hain (I knew that if I said anything, then in return, he would speak in his favor. And I did not even expect a very good reply because I am definitely talking about him)."

Divulging further, Manisha claimed that Elvish fans continuously stated that she created the controversy just to gain views and likes on her YouTube videos. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame added that the netizens even called her vlog sponsored as she was seen doing makeup at the start of the video.

Manisha Rani's opinions on unfollowing Elvish Yadav

Landing a befitting reply to the netizens who claim that Manisha Rani created the controversy intentionally to earn social media fame, she said, "Mera iss topic pe yahi kehna hai ki hum aaj tak kabhi bhi controversy karke naa hi views aur likes uthaye hain aur naa hi mujhe controversy karke naam banana hai. Agar hum pehle bhi jo thode TikTok banate the, Instagram pe hum famous the, yaa fir hum Bigg Boss gaye yaa hum Jhalak kiye, toh mera maan na hai ki hum aaj tak hum apne kaam ki wajah se dikhe hain."

"(All I have to say on this topic is that to date, I have never created controversy, neither have I gained views and likes nor have I made a name for myself by creating controversy. Even if I used to make TikTok, I was famous on Instagram, I participated in Bigg Boss, or I did Jhalak, then I believe that it's my work that has earned me recognition in the industry)."

In the interview ahead, the social media personality revealed that she received negative messages after unfollowing Elvish Yadav on social media, and so to clear out the air for her fans, she unveiled her side of the story.

For the uninitiated, in one of her vlogs, Manisha revealed why she unfollowed Elvish Yadav. The former claimed that the latter did not use their pictures as a cover photo on a video, which marked their collaboration. Later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner posted a video to reply to her.

ALSO READ: After Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, BFFs Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve unfollow each other on Instagram