Ankita Lokhande, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta is an established television actress who has also made her mark in Bollywood. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, the actress has been constantly hitting headlines. Among the various reasons, one reason is her upcoming project with Randeep Hooda titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how her character of Yamunabai is different from Manikarnika's Jhalkarbai.

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her character in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In our interaction with the actress, we asked her if we could compare the character of her upcoming movie with Manikarnika. Ankita Lokhande shed light on how the two characters are completely different. She said, "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways."

In Manikarnika, Ankita essayed the role of Jhalkaribai, a commander in Rani Laxmibai's army. It was her Bollywood debut and the actress forged a good relationship with Kangana Ranaut.

Ankita Lokhande signed up for the movie after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. She is essaying the role of Yamunabai in the movie. For the unversed, Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. This movie also marks Ankita’s comeback to Bollywood and is set to release on March 22, 2024.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biopic of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep Hooda has not only played the role of Savarkar but also wore the hats of writer and director of the film. The film's trailer was released yesterday and received an immense positive response from viewers.

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. During her time in the house, she garnered significant attention owing to her constant fights with her husband Vicky Jain.

