Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha and co-stars dive into nostalgia; share throwback video

Sriti Jha is one of the most stunning and interesting personalities in the Hindi TV industry. From the initiation of her acting career to the present day, her growth and impact have been remarkable. Currently, the actress portrays the female lead in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, sharing the screen with her best friend, actor Arjit Taneja.

The show Kumkum Bhagya has provided a strong platform for Sriti to broaden her horizons in the acting realm, and she has adeptly seized this chance to elevate her status as an actress. Aparna Mishra, known for her role as Shahna Sharma in the show, recently shared a throwback video on social media, captioning it, "THIS Old Gold Gang!" Filled with nostalgia, Sriti Jha reposted the video, which featured herself alongside Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar also reposted the story.

Behind the scenes of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Recently, Arjit Taneja treated fans by sharing a series of pictures with his best friend and co-star, Sriti Jha, from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. In these snapshots, Sriti amazes with her stunning appearance in a black lehenga adorned with white floral embroidery. Complementing her look, she wears contrasting jewelry and a traditional Maharashtrian Nath. Meanwhile, Arjit looks dashing in an all-white kurta pajama ensemble. Alongside these visuals, Arjit added the caption, "Just #AmVira blessing your feed #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye @zeetv."

Advertisement

About Sriti Jha:

Sriti Jha's professional journey in the television industry is marked by her commendable talent and popularity. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her on-screen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia entertained audiences, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples.

Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility in various shows, including Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are leading the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where Sriti portrays Amruta and Arjit essays the role of Virat. The show debuted on November 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India: Check out THESE 5 startups that failed to secure deal, but made it big after show