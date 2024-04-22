Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya and actor Parth Samthaan have been making headlines ever since they announced their collaboration for a music video, Jiya Laage Na.

The recent glimpses shared by them showed the chemistry between the two and now, the actress talks about her bonding and experience shooting with the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor.

Isha Malviya on her bond with Parth Samthaan

The music video, Jiya Laage Na marks Isha Malviya’s first collaboration with Parth Samthaan. In an exclusive conversation with us, Isha Malviya shared that it was highly entertaining shooting with Parth.

Explaining the reason, she said, "Because I'm a girl who talks a lot and Parth does not talk at all on sets. I literally had to push him to talk. At one point I was wondering if Parth was getting irritated but then he told me that with time you will also get sincere and you will get serious about life."

Check out Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya's music video poster here:

Talking about Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan’s project, it will be a romantic music video. With the video set to release on April 25th, fans can't wait to witness their new favorite duo create magic on screen. The song is sung by Rochak Kohli and Shilpa Rao.

On the other hand, Isha has been seen in a lot of music videos after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. According to rumors, she has interesting projects in the pipeline, with talks of a web series, too.

In the recent BTS clips shared by Isha and Parth, both of them could be seen donning casual clothes with Parth standing behind Isha and gently holding her from her waist. They were also seen performing a romantic dance step.

