QUIZ: How well do you remember these Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin moments? Test Your Knowledge!

Do you remember when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin first graced our screens just like a captivating melody? From its premiere on October 5, 2020, on Star Plus, to its digital embrace on Disney+ Hotstar, this Hindi show, crafted by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, has been etched in our hearts. It formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. Since June 2023, the show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as the second generation.

Before the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin depicted a romantic triangle involving Sai, portrayed by Ayesha Singh, Virat, played by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, embodied by Aishwarya Sharma.

Virat, a police officer, ties the knot with Sai to fulfill the pledge he made to her dying father. However, the delicate balance of his heart is disrupted when his past love resurfaces, tugging at his emotions from both ends. The final moments depicting the deaths of Virat and Sai were distressing, yet their reunion in heaven was beautiful.

Before you get into the grove for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Season two, we have a quiz for you about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Season one to test your memory. Answer these 7 questions and prove that you loved watching season one.

