EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer opens up on friendship with Ulka Gupta

Sumbul Touqeer, renowned for her role in the show Imlie, has been making waves in the entertainment industry from a young age. From gracing the screens of Bigg Boss 16 to captivating audiences with her current stint in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, her journey is nothing short of remarkable. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shed light on her bond with fellow actress Ulka Gupta and recalled their initial encounter.

How did Sumbul and Ulka’s friendship begin?

Recalling their first meeting, Sumbul shared, “Ulka se meri dosti Imlie ke set par chalu hui. Ulka ne kyuki Jhansi Ki Rani kiya tha toh vo integration shoot karne aai thi apne show ka. Toh mujhe aisa laga ki mene inko dekha hai, ye bahut time se kar rhi hai kaam. Mere andar unke liye bahut respect tha. (My friendship with Ulka began on the set of 'Imlie.' Ulka had come for a shoot as part of an integration because she had previously worked on Jhansi Ki Rani. Seeing her, I felt a sense of familiarity; she had been a part of the industry for quite some time, and I held immense respect for her.)”

Delving deeper into their friendship, Sumbul expressed, “Mai thoda nervous bhi thi ki vo kesi hogi saath kaam karna mein. Humari normally baat start hui or unhone jaate jaate mera Instagram account liya or bola I’ll text you on Instagram. (I was a bit nervous about how our dynamic would be while working together. However, our conversation started on a positive note, and as she was leaving, she took my Instagram handle, mentioning she would text me there.)”

Advertisement

Off-screen bonding

Revealing a glimpse into her off-screen friendship, Sumbul shared that she hosts a monthly game night at her residence for her close friends. Her father cooks a delightful dinner for everyone before they indulge in a session of games and laughter.

Sumbul and Ulka's growing friendship

Ulka Gupta, who shares the same age as Sumbul, bonded closely during the Ravivaar with Star Parivaar event. Their friendship grew stronger as they often visited each other's sets; Ulka visited the set of Imlie to meet Sumbul, and vice versa, due to their shooting locations being close. This led to a beautiful bond between the two actresses, going beyond their on-screen roles.

Sumbul Touqeer is currently playing the protagonist in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, where she stars alongside Mishkat Varma. In the series, Sumbul plays the character of Kavya Bansal, while Mishkat portrays Adhiraj Pradhan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer confesses losing THIS Netflix movie because of her impulsive nature