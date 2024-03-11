Ayesha Singh gained a popular status in the industry with the portrayal of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress did a phenomenal job in the show, solidifying her status. Not only this, but the actress even became a household name, and her role as Sai is one of the strongest-minded female characters ever appeared onscreen. Recently, Ayesha Singh sent best wishes to her former co-actor, Sanjay Narvekar, for his new show.

Ayesha Singh's post for Sanjay Narvekar

It was in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that Ayesha Singh shared screens with the veteran actor Sanjay Narvekar. The latter played her father's role and landed a memorable performance. Sanjay as Inspector Kamal Joshi not only aced as Sai's father but also as Virat's (played by Neil Bhatt) mentor in the show.

Known for predominantly working in Marathi cinema, Sanjay Narvekar is a prominent name. Extending warm wishes to him for his new show Udne Ki Asha, Ayesha Singh shared adorable frames featuring him. The first picture is a snapshot from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, followed by Sanjay's photo from the show Udne Ki Asha.

Dropping the pictures, Ayesha wrote, "In the realm of memories, this remains a cherished chapter. The way you brought the role of Abba alive in #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin was truly commendable. And, now as Sachin’s father, i believe you would shine brighter. @officialsanjaynarvekar ji, aapke naye show, #UdneKiAasha ke liye aapko dher saari badhai aur shubhkamnayein!"

Look at the post here:

What's cooking for Ayesha Singh?

In her latest social media post, Ayesha Singh shared a video hinting at her entry as Sai in Udne Ki Asha. The uploaded video on her handle shows her dressed as Sai alongside Neha Harsora who plays Sailee in the upcoming drama show. Flaunting Marathi fashion, the duo look delighted and overwhelmed.

Teasing her collaboration with Sailee, Ayesha Singh mentioned, "Sai aa rahi hai sailee se milne. Kya hai iss mulakat ka raaz? Stay tuned. Dekhiye #UdneKiAasha kal se, raat 9baje sirf Star Plus par @nehaharsora_ @starplus."

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Udne Ki Asha stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

