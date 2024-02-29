Thursdays are result days for the television industry! It is on this day that the channel and the makers learn about their standing in the TRP chart across all channels and television shows. The makers get an idea about what audiences are liking and what are they refraining from consuming. Accordingly, they make changes in the script, in order to get widely accepted by the viewers. We are in the 8th week of 2024 and here are the top performers of the week:

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been consistent with its top rank. Recently, the show lost the spot. However, it took one major twist for the makers to introduce, and bam! The show returned to its top spot again and has been ruling there for months. They secured 2.6 points this week. Last week, they had secured 2.7 points. The current track revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa's separation and Anuj trying to mend ways between them.

Have a look at a fun reel posted by Rupali Ganguly from the sets of Anupamaa-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is consistent at 2.4 points. The current track of the show revolves around Savi trying to make ends meet after er scholarship from Bhosale Institute being cancelled by the Board Members. She has taken up a job as a waitress and has not informed anyone about the same. The truth will soon be revealed in Savi and Ishaan's mega reception.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks third with 2.2 points. Last week, the show was at 2.3 points. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan rescuing Abhira from the Yuvraj's conspiracy. Abhira returns to the Poddar house and Dadi Sa starts to accept her. Armaan, Abhira and Roohi start a new friendship.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak remains consistent at number fourth spot with 2.2 ratings. In the previous week, the show secured 2.3 points. The show recently completed 100 episodes and is marching towards a major high point in the story as the family will learn about Anirudh and Jhanak's marriage. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak staying in Ani's house. Anirudh is furious with Jhanak and he never loses any chance to humiliate her.

5. Pandya Store

Pandya Store was at the sixth spot last week but this week, the show has climbed up while the ratings for both weeks are consistent at 1.8 points. The show will witness two major exits from the show. Sahil Uppal and Surabhi Das are all set to bid adieu to the show. The duo have confirmed their exits with Pinkvilla.

6. Imlie

Imlie's rank slipped from number fifth to number sixth this week. The show secured 1.8 points while last week, it was a 1.9 rating. The current track of the show revolves around Surya Pratap Reddy winning the trust and hearts of the Chaudhary family while Imlie continues to find him having ulterior motives against her and Agastya's family.

7. Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann remains constant at number seven spot and 1.8 points. The current track of the show revolves around Angad and Garry exposing Veer and Seerat's involvement in the conspiracy against Sahiba. Angad has thrown Seerat out of the Brar mansion for harming Sahiba.

The show will also witness two exits with actors Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada bidding adieu to viewers as Veer and Keerat.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 7: Anupamaa's ratings drop, but sustains top spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak follow