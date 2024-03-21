Thursdays are considered result days in the television world as TRPs of the TV shows across channels are released. The makers and production houses can see the performance and acceptance of their shows and can also gauge what kind of content viewers are liking. We are in the eleventh week of the year and TRP of this week witnessed a few changes as compared to the last week. Check out the TRPs of the top TV shows below.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa's TRPs increased from 2.6 points last week to 2.7 points this week. The show is currently topping the TRP charts. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj's heartwarming conversation wherein Anupama asks Anuj if he loves Shruti. With a heavy heart, Anupamaa asks Anuj to marry Shruti. Anuj gets emotional. Anupama is also reunited with Bapuji after five years. The upcoming episodes will revolve around Anuj's dilemma to marry Shruti.

Have a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 2.2 points this week, however, last week it was at 2.3 points. Despite the slight drop, the show continues to hold the second position. The current storyline focuses on the entry of Surekha Bhosale's brother, Mukul, into the Bhosale mansion. While the family is happy to have him around, Anvi feels uneasy in his presence. It was later revealed that Mukul Mama had made unwanted advances towards Anvi, causing her discomfort. Savi knows about this, but Anvi is hesitant to confront the issue with the family due to fear of the consequences.

3. Jhanak

Jhanak is consistent at third spot with 2.1 points, however, the ratings saw a slight dip from 2.3 points last week. The current track of the show revolves around Shrashti, Arshi, and Bipasha trying to get Jhanak out of Anirudh's life, however, destiny has some other plans. The show stars actors like Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab, Chandani Sharma and others.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped from 2.2 points to 2.1 points this week, landing it in fourth place on the TRP chart for week 11 of 2024. The current storyline focuses on Abhira's conflict with Armaan and the Poddar family. The show gained significant attention when the decision was made to end the contracts of two beloved actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. This news caused quite a stir in the television industry. In the upcoming episodes, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani will join the cast as Armaan and Ruhi respectively. It will be interesting to see if their addition helps boost the show's TRPs.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

The newest member of the Top 5 club is the newly launched show Udne Ki Aasha. It secured 1.7 points in the TRP charts. The show features Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles. The story of the show revolves around two Maharashtrians getting married against their wills and adjusting trying to stay under one roof.

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann has secured the sixth position with 1.7 points. The upcoming leap will show Sahiba and Angad going their separate ways. Prior to the leap, Angad accused Sahiba of his father's death and kicked her out of the house. Sahiba discovered she was pregnant and chose not to return to Angad. She starts a new life with a different man. Actor Yogendra Vikram Singh will make an entrance in the show, paired with Himanshi Parashar (Sahiba) after the leap.

