Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has accused car designer Dilip Chhabria of extracting money illegally from him and not returning his Rs 5.31 crore. Mohammad Hamid, who is an authorized representative of Kapil, filed a case against Dilip in a money laundering case. Apart from Kapil, Chhabria is accused of cheating many other well-known celebrities.

Why did Kapil Sharma accuse car designer Dilip Chhabria of cheating?

According to the statement made by Mohammad Hamid (Kapil's representative), Kapil Sharma had approached car designer Dilip Chhabria to order a customized vanity van in December 2016. Back then, the cost of the vanity van back was around Rs 4.5 crore excluding taxes.

Subsequently, an agreement was executed between K9 Productions and Dilip Chhabria's DC Designs Private Ltd in March 2017. Kapil agreed to the terms and a payment of Rs 5.31 crore, including all taxes, was made by Kapil to Dilip.

Further, Hamid stated that DC Designs Private Ltd (Dilip Chhabria's company) failed to deliver the vanity van to Kapil nor did they refund the Rs 5.31 crore. When Hamid inquired about the delay in the delivery of the vanity van, Dilip informed him that they purchased all the material to finish the interiors and it was all kept in the warehouse.

To confirm the same, Hamid even visited Dilip's Pune facility to know the vehicle's current status. Dilip then shared about the financial crunch that he was suffering and asked for more money from Kapil. He then sent an additional quotation of Rs 54,20,800 to the comedian actor and asked for funds for the delivery of the vanity van.

When Dilip demanded this money from Kapil, it then raised suspicions in Kapil's mind. When Kapil asked Dilip Chhabria about the same, the latter took a hostile approach. After this, Dilip began sending mail correspondences to Kapil and started falsely blaming the comedian actor for not inspecting the vehicle on time. He mentioned that this was the reason which was causing the delay in the delivery of the vanity van.

This behavior of Dilip Chhabria made Kapil take the legal route against the car designer. Kapil then sent a legal notice of recovery to the designer's firm on April 18, 2019. However, Chhabria continued taking illegal ways to extort money from Kapil which included arbitrary parking charges for a non-delivered vanity van, seeking a loan for a sister concern to make payments to vendors.

What legal actions have been taken against Dilip Chhabria?

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded this statement of Kapil's representative, Mohammad Hamid, as part of its chargesheet filed against Dilip Chhabria in a money laundering case. Along with Kapil, the ED's case is based on three more FIRs registered against Dilip.

Thus, the ED accused Dilip and his firm of knowingly involving in illegitimate means to raise money for their personal gain and have caused loss to all the complainants which sums up to Rs 18.13 crore. Speaking about the money transferred, the ED mentioned that the amount was directly or indirectly credited to the bank accounts of Dilip's firm.

Further, the ED explained that it is proved through money trails that the generated profits of crime were laundered via illegal means by prime accused Dilip.

Now, on February 7 (Wednesday), a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, presiding over the case, took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons to Dilip Chhabria and six other accused in the case. Dilip and six others have been asked to appear in court on February 26.

