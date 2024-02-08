Krushna Abhishek REACTS to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show after ages

The latest season of The Kapil Sharma show is about to begin, with the hilarious Kapil Sharma himself as the host. Joining him as the star judge is the talented Archana Puran Singh. After a gap of six years, the comedian Sunil Grover will be reuniting with the Kapil Sharma Show team, much to the delight of the audience. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing Sunil and Kapil share the stage once again after their fallout.

Krushna Abhishek on Sunil Grover’s reunion

The comedian Krushna Abhishek has reacted to the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show. This season promises to bring double the laughter as Sunil Grover returns to add his comedic skills to the show. In a special interview with ETimes TV, Krushna expressed his admiration for Sunil and emphasized the positive qualities that define him.

Krushna added, “We all have come together for a new show now. Sunil Grover has also resumed the show. Sunil is a fantastic actor and to watch him performing live is something else. He is very good and par excellence.”

The comedian also mentioned that Sunil is going to perform a new character and assures that the audience is going to enjoy watching him.

Krushna Abhishek appreciated Sunil Grover

Krushna thinks Sunil Grover's new character is amazing. He even told Sunil that he is really talented. Krushna continues to praise Sunil, saying that he is extremely good and exceptional. Sunil Grover has always impressed the audience with his previous character, Gutthi, so people have high expectations for his new role.

Krishna thinks Sunil is an incredibly talented artist, and the crowd won't accept anyone without talent. Plus, Krishna believes that the audience will definitely have a great time watching The Kapil Sharma Show since they're all collaborating again after a long time.

Krushna talks about The Kapil Sharma Show team

Krushna Abhishek made sure to include that Kiku, along with Kapil, Sunil, and himself, will be part of the show. He said, “Kiku bhai is also doing good. Kapil, Sunil bhai, Kiku and I will be back to entertain the viewers.”

Therefore, get ready for a double dose of laughter with The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest season.

Krushna also discusses his new show OMG! Ye Mera India. He further assures that the audience is going to learn new things from the stories.

