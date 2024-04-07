When it comes to dropping jaws with their comic timing, ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are unbeatable! Be it their clash or their friendship, this duo can leave audiences in splits by making fun of anything. Once again, Kapil and Sunil tickled the funny bones of their fans by sharing a hilarious post on social media.

Kapil Sharma shares picture with Sunil Grover:

Taking a dig at their argument which happened six years ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a picture with a hilarious caption. In this photo, Kapil and Sunil are seen traveling on a flight and are seated beside each other. Both are all smiles as they pose for this picture here. A glass of juice is kept between them. Sharing this photo, Kapil captioned, "Don’t worry guys, it’s a small flight."

Celebs react:

This post went viral on social media like wildfire and fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to this epic caption and picture. Fans, who are already in awe of Sunil Grover and Kapil's reunion, flooded the comment section of this post with their hilarious comments. Not only fans but numerous celebs and well-known personalities also lauded Kapil and Sunil's sense of humor and reacted to this post.

Adah Sharma wrote, "Sonu, drink mein do boond sodium thiosulphate daal hi do.Taste ke liye," Gajraj Rao commented, "Love ju both of you," Rajiv Thakur commented, "Ha ha ha," and so on the comments continued. Bharti Singh, Sana Sayyad, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Badshah, Saqib Saleem, and many others reacted to this post. This picture received more than 4 lakh likes within three hours of posting.

Why was this post so hilarious?

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma earlier worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil's character Guthi rose to instant fame and the comedian-actor received immense fame and love for portraying it. However, when the team jetted off for an international tour, Kapil and Sunil had a major argument on a flight. Following this, Sunil took an abrupt exit from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Since then fans were eagerly waiting for the stars to collaborate again. Finally, after six long years, Kapil and Sunil reconciled and joined hands for their recently released show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show also features Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. It premiered on 30th March 2024 and new episodes will air at 8 PM every Saturday.

