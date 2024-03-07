Karishma Tanna is known for her strong personality and has a huge fan following. She gained fame by starring in various shows and also appeared on Bigg Boss 8, where she finished as the runner-up. In a recent interview, Karishma revealed the reasons behind her decision to participate in Bigg Boss.

Karishma Tanna on doing Bigg Boss

Recently, Karishma Tanna appeared for an interview and opened up about the reasons she said 'yes' to Bigg Boss. The actress mentioned, "I just took it without thinking, actually. I frankly did not see too many episodes or seasons of Bigg Boss before I entered. So I did not know the gravity of the situation or of the show, which is my bad. I should have done my research and homework, and other contestants did it. So I just went with the flow."

Adding more, the actress said, "I just thought, okay, it's a reality show where you have to just fight for yourself. And this will maybe make me stronger as a personality. It'll give me a perspective, or maybe it'll help me overcome a lot of things. So I had gone with that thought and attitude. Wherein I went in., I was like, oh, my God, where am I? I've been judged every second, you are on national television."

Further opening up about her experience, Karishma expressed, "Even if you say something funny in a darker way, I'm saying to just pull, and my nature is to pull someone's leg. I'm humorous that way, I have little dark humor. People can't take it. So then I had to literally watch my words, and then I realized, okay, this show is not about just chilling and all that. You have to watch your words."

Revealing what made her a strong personality, the Qayamat Ki Raat actress stated, "My mom and dad didn't have enough time to be with me and my sister. That kind of helped me to, I would not say rebellion, but that kind of made me stronger as a personality."

