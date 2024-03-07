PICS: Bigg Boss 17’s second runner up Mannara Chopra shares deep thoughts with her chic pictures

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra has made headlines for her journey on the show, her current relationships with fellow contestants, her new projects, and much more. Lately, Mannara has become quite popular among her fans for her straightforward and expressive nature. Earlier today, the actress shared several pictures on her social media, along with a heartwarming and thoughtful caption.

About Mannara Chopra’s post

Earlier today, Mannara posted several pictures on her social media that quickly spread like wildfire on Instagram. The pictures, refreshing and vibrant, portrayed her in a fun vibe, her attire lending her a bubbly and chic appearance. Contrary to what one might expect from the visuals alone, she paired these chic pictures with a deeply thoughtful caption, stating, “Having a few trusted souls you can turn to without a second thought is what matters most #blessings #friendslikefamily.”

Her fans flooded the comment section with their love for Mannara. One of them wrote, “Stay positive, stay blessed,” while another commented, “Hope you are doing well, girl. Always all the love to you.” These reactions from her fans show that they love her just as much as she loves them.

What does Mannara’s caption mean?

Mannara's post pays homage to the dependable people in her life, highlighting her confidence in counting on them without any doubt. It's evident that she values her friends and family, recognizing these connections as important and valuable parts of her life, like treasures that enhance her journey. The hashtag "#friendslikefamily" underscores that these friendships are deep and meaningful, mirroring the bonds typically associated with family members. In numerous Bigg Boss episodes and beyond, the Zid actress frequently reminisced about her family moments, highlighting the significance of her loved ones.

In contrast, the peach-colored off-shoulder one-piece attire she wore exuded a total chic vibe, juxtaposing her thoughtful caption. With these images, the actress expressed her gratitude towards everyone who has supported her through all times. Overall, her post was brimming with positivity and managed to bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

Mannara’s journey till now

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra starred alongside her fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar in the romantic music video Saanware, which was warmly received by audiences. In addition to this video and her Bigg Boss appearance, she played the main lead in the movie Zid. Talking about her relationship with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, she expressed her eagerness to work with Ankita in the near future. Mannara has also received strong support from her family and sisters, including Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Mitali Handa, especially during her time in the Bigg Boss house.

