Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai wins Best OTT Film; Scoop-Asur 2 tie in Best OTT series
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai won big as the Best OTT Film while Scoop and Asur 2 were honored in the Best OTT Series category at the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
Social media is abuzz with the jubilation surrounding the long-anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. March 18 was a big night as the third edition of the prestigious award night celebrating cinematic excellence successfully took place at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The splendid evening was a vision to behold for it witnessed TRENDS Walk Of Fame graced by notable personalities from cinema including newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mrunal Thakur, Alizeh Agnihotri, Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone and others who arrived in style and made this event a memorable one.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai bags Best OTT Film at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024
During the magnificent event, several prominent names from all fields were honored in various categories, while Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was awarded the Best OTT Film. As per popular choice, there was a tie between Scoop and Asur 2 in the Best OTT series category.
With the advent of OTT, the opportunities for filmmakers in terms of experiment have increased, following which the audiences are also spoiled for choice. Thus, acknowledging the endeavors, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been awarded the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in the Best OTT Film category as determined by our audience.
The film starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role faced tough competition with Bawaal, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Tarla.
Scoop and Asur win Best OTT Series popular choice at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards
On the other hand, the Best OTT Series award witnessed a tie between Scoop and Asur 2. Needless to
say, the competition was quite tough as both series had been much-buzzed on social media, and adding another feather, these two shows were jointly honored with the coveted Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in the Best OTT Series category. Both the series faced tough contenders on the nominations list like Farzi, The Railway Men, and Kaala Paani fighting for the top honor.
