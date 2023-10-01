Karishma Tanna flaunts her toned legs in tassel embellished mini dress; its whopping cost will drop your jaws

Known as among the most talented actresses, Karishma Tanna leaves no stone unturned to make jaw drops with her mesmerising looks. There is no denying that Karishma has impeccable taste in fashion, and the diva has proved it several times by flaunting her glamorous outfits on social media. Just when you think, the diva can't get hotter, the Scoop actress surprises us with her jaw-dropping new looks and swoons our hearts. Her latest bold and sizzling pictures are worth admiring as she steals the limelight with all the shimmer and shine.

Karishma Tanna's new stunning look:

Recently, Karishma Tanna took to her social media handle and set Instagram on fire with her sartorial choices. The diva is seen posing for the snaps grabbing all the attention of netizens with her toned legs and dazzling ensemble. Here, clad in a backless and plunging neckline tassel-embellished mini-dress, Karishma left spellbound with her beauty and boldness. But do you the cost of this mindblowing outfit that's a perfect party ensemble? Well, Karishma's mini dress costs approx Rs. 90,000. Yes, you read that right!

Karishma can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with her glorious charm and fashion sense, isn't it? Impressing the fashion police like always, Karishma chose subtle yet perfect makeup to amp up her look and donned minimal accessories. To complete her look, the diva sported golden heels. Sharing these snaps, Karishma captioned, "Who. Me ?????"

Take a look at Karishma Tanna's new PICS:

Karishma Tanna's professional life:

Karishma Tanna has had an illustrious career and she has worked in numerous shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Viraasat, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and more. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress has also been a part of numerous films such as Grand Masti and Sanju. Karishma has also done several web shows such as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabba, Guilty Minds, and more. She was last seen in Hansal Mehta's hit web series Scoop.

