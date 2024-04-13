Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Started as a reality show, Bigg Boss has now turned into a brand that defines a personality. The show is often termed as 'controversial' and, hence, attracts millions of viewers every season. However, there are reasons why Bigg Boss is so popular and is a 'guilty pleasure' of many. The spontaneous challenges before the contestants, ugly fights, grueling captaincy tasks, unexpected wild card entries, iconic rivalries, and much more contribute to the TRP of Bigg Boss.

Well, the show has several infamous fights to remember. But, this time, let us trip down memory lane and rewind to Bigg Boss 8 when Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati got engaged in an ugly verbal spat. Here's what happened between them during the torture task.

Gautam Gulati abuses Karishma Tanna

During the torture task presented by Bigg Boss in Season 8, Natasa Stankovic, Gautam Gulati, Puneet Issar, Praneet Bhat, Soni Singh, and Sukriti Kandpal were made to sit on chairs while the other contestants had to make efforts to get them off the chairs. Interestingly, they were free to use any method and attempt to do so. While many used shampoos to pour on them, mud and several other things were also used.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna applied red chili paste on Gautam Gulati's body and face. It was an extreme step taken by the contestants to torture the participants sitting on chairs. In response to this, Gautam lost his cool and began screaming. He even asked Bigg Boss to stop her from doing so and shouted, "Bigg Boss, it's hurting."

Not only this, but things worsened after Gautam abused Karishma on national television. This led the latter to demand his disqualification from the task. She told him, "Why should I be quiet?" Although Gautam spontaneously apologized, Karishma argued, "No, sorry is not cool. You can't resurrect me after killing me." In the meantime, Puneet Issar tried to make him calm, and then Gautam mentioned being 'cool.'

However, the actress disagreed with his statements and asked, "Is this cool? Which schooling you did?" Gulati was also quick to reply and commented, "Better than you." Karishma Tanna was immune to his fiery words and shouted at him, "I can see that. The world can see my task. The world can see that I'm doing my task with dedication. You better be sorry."

Gautam Gulati faces backlash from contestants

After Gautam Gulati abused Karishma Tanna during the torture task, most of the contestants went to him and tagged his doing as 'wrong' and 'not justified." Sushant Divgikar told the Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana actor, "He is like my brother, but don't abuse the girl. It's the task, baby. You can't abuse." On the other hand, Deepshikha Nagpal also argued and consistently mentioned how Gautam did a wrongful act on national television.

During the heated argument with Gautam, Karishma stated, "It's your task to get irritated. It's my task to irritate you." The next moment, the actress turned towards Natasha and told her in a high voice, "Don't ask for sympathy. If you are feeling burning pain and cannot tolerate it, go to the bathroom." Later, Arya Babbar came to Gulati and told him, "You have made a big mistake. You have abused a girl twice."

Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna's rivalry in Bigg Boss 8

During their stint in Bigg Boss 8, Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati were always at loggerheads. They rarely got along together and, hence, were often recorded indulging in fights and arguments. For the uninitiated, Gautam won Bigg Boss 8 while the actress emerged as the first runner-up.

