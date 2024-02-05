Popular celebrity couple Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have completed two years of marital bliss today (February 5, 2024). The duo has been one of the most loved and adored couples in the entertainment world and their chemistry often wins the hearts of their fans. As they celebrate this special day today, Karishma and Varun offered their fans a glimpse of how they are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrate second anniversary:

A few minutes ago, Karishma Tanna shared a video with her husband Varun Bangera on her social media handle. In this video, the couple is seen wearing athleisure as they perform a fun activity to test their ability. Here, both Karishma and Varun tickle each other's legs with their hands, and the one who bursts out laughing first will lose. Varun wins the competition while Karishma loses.

This fun camaraderie of Karishma and Varun Bangera shows their fun and understanding bond and makes them one of the most adored celeb couples. Sharing this video, Karishma wished Varun on their second wedding anniversary. She wrote, "Happy 2 baby Two years down, forever to go! Happy anniversary to my forever. Grateful for every moment we’ve shared and looking forward to creating countless more memories together. Here’s to us! #VK @varun_bangera."

Advertisement

Watch Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's video here-

Several celebs wished the couple on their second wedding anniversary and also praised their relationship. Anushka Ranjan commented, "Such a normal couple. Love yall. Happy anniversary," Deanne Panday wrote, "Happy anniversary," and so on many wished them.

About Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's grand wedding:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's dreamy wedding was a grand celebration and was nothing less than a fairytale. The couple exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of their family members. The couple tied the knot on 5th February 2022, after dating for a few years. The wedding festivities included mehndi, haldi, pehras, and a grand reception was also hosted by the celeb couple.

Workwise, Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the OTT web series Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Karishma's role as Jagruti Pathak in Scoop earned her immense accolades from the industry.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Scoop; looking back at her journey in showbiz