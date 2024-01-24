Bigg Boss QUIZ: Ahead of BB 17 finale, can you guess who lifted winning trophy in these seasons?

Many viewers would have already started praying for their favorite contestant to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy as the Grand Finale is only three days away from today. Since the finale was scheduled for January 28th, we can definitely say that loyal viewers aren't going to move an inch until the show receives its winner. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show enjoys a huge fan base owing to the endless drama and entertainment.

However, not every season turns out the same. While a few perform decently, many end up being the TRP chart-topper. Nevertheless, this time, Pinkvilla is here with an interesting quiz for you to participate in. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, can you guess the winner of the below-mentioned Bigg Boss seasons? Don't miss the chance and amaze us with your passion for Bigg Boss.

We wish you all the best!

List of included seasons in Bigg Boss QUIZ

Season 1: The Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality competition television franchise Big Brother saw its beginning, with Bigg Boss Season 1 debuting on November 3, 2006. Hosted by renowned Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, this chapter had several celebrities participating as contestants. For those who are uninformed, It saw Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly as one of its contestants.

Season 3: Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan hosting Bigg Boss? Well, it is a lesser-known fact that the third season of Bigg Boss was hosted by Big B. It began airing on October 4, 2009, and aired for 84 days, concluding on December 26, 2009. Popular Indian actress Poonam Dhillon and comedian Raju Srivastav are some of the famous faces of Bigg Boss 3.

Season 5: This Bigg Boss season witnessed guest entries as well as wild card entries. Speaking of the women contestants, some were controversial models, actresses, or even wrestlers and proud transgender. Be it pooja Bedi or Shonali Nagrani, the female participants created many headlines. It was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Season 7: 'Jannat Ka Wow Aur Jahannam Ka Aaw Dekhege Saath Saath.' Do you remember this tagline? Well, this wasn't the only factor that made Bigg Boss season 7 a popular chapter in the history of the reality show. With Salman Khan returning as the host for the 4th time, it ran for almost 15 weeks (104 days). Initially, the contestants were divided into two separate sections called Heaven and Hell.

Season 8: Bigg Boss 8 might be one of those seasons when the interior also grabbed much attention. Resembling the design of an aircraft, the house saw numerous clashes among the inmates. It got extended for weeks as the entertainment quotient rose to another level. Some of the known faces from Bigg Boss 8 are Karishma Tanna, Upen Patel, Diandra Soares, and Gautam Gulati.

Season 9: Do you remember when Arjun Kapoor gave a glimpse of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 after he asked Bigg Boss 9 finalists to participate in a dangerous task? Like every other grand finale, this chapter also had immense glam on the stage. Taking the normal days into concern, since the house had several notable personalities locked inside, it did not fall short of tantrums, fighting, and love dilemmas to begin!

Bigg Boss 12: As already mentioned, some seasons do not create much buzz. Bigg Boss 12 was one of them. Unlike other seasons, the launch episode was titled Bigg Night. The contestants were a mix of television actors, business persons, and singers. One of the most talked about Indian cricketers, Sreesanth Nair, also participated.

Season 14: Bigg Boss 14 is one of the longest seasons in the history of the reality show, as it ran for about 140 days. It had more than 20 contestants under the same roof, competing against each other for the winning trophy. Interestingly, viewers were also provided access to 24/7 camera footage. Since it received an extension of a few weeks, Bigg Boss 14 is one of the successful chapters for the makers.

Bigg Boss POLL: Who won above listed seasons of BB?

If you have been following Pinkvilla, you might already know how we do our best to keep our readers updated with Bigg Boss stories. But this time, we are here with a fun session for you all. Below is a quiz that offers you an opportunity to test your knowledge about this show, and let us know if you are an ardent fan.

Coming to the current chapter, Bigg Boss 17 finalists are Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Most recently, Vicky Jain got evicted from the house. So, it will be interesting to see who bags the winning position and takes the trophy home.

The Bigg Boss 17 grand finale will start airing from 6 PM on December 28. The countdown begins!

