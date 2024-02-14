Valentine’s Day 2024: Here's how Rupali Ganguly, Nikki Tamboli and others are celebrating this special day

Every year, 14th February is celebrated as the lover’s day worldwide. Our celebrity couples are celebrating this Valentine's Day as well. They have left no stone unturned to make their partners feel special. Every couple celebrated it in their own ways. Some celebrated with red flowers, some went for a vacation, some celebrated with friends and some enjoyed it alone. Here are a few couples who have shared the glimpse from their Valentine’s day celebration.

Celebrity couples celebrating their love on social media

Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly shared a video with her husband where the latter was chopping onions while she was keeping a dirty dish in the sink. The tag on the video explains their unspoken relationship where they both understand each other without even communicating verbally.

The actress has captioned the video as, “Bina Bole Ek Dusre ki baat samajhna is not talent, it’s love! Happy Valentine’s Day (Understanding each other without any verbal communication is not a talent rather it’s love).”

Nikki Tamboli

Actress Nikki Tamboli looks red hot in the revealing attire. She has shared a video on Instagram wishing her Instagram family on Valentine's day. The song in the background is Rooh which is perfectly complimenting Nikki Tamboli. She captioned her video as, "Happy Valentine’s Day everyone."

Mouni Roy:

All dressed up in a red kurta set, Mouni Roy is looking perfect for the occasion of Valentine’s day. With her mesmerizing expressions and hand movements she beautifully explains the lyrics of the song Chor. Along with the video she shared a caption, “Happy Basant panchami & Valentines to all the dreamers, lovers & artists x.”

Along with the Valentine’s wishes the actress wished her fans for Vasant Panchami too.

Arjun Bijlani

The actor has shared a romantic video with his beloved Neha Swami Bijlani on his Instagram. In the video, the two were seen spending their cozy quality time with each other. Every detail in the video was perfect. The song and the sunset in the background was beautiful. All together they were looking perfect with each other.

Arjun Bijlani captioned his video as, “Thank u mr sun for shinning on us !!! #happyvalentinesday”

Karishma Tanna

The actress Karishma Tanna took to her social media and wished Happy Valentine’s Day to her partner Varun Bangera. Along with him she wished her entire family including her little dog and also shared their photos. She further expressed her love for her Instagram family.

Karishma wrote, “Happy Valentine’s to my partner in crime Love you @varun_bangera And my Familia. Happy Valentines my lovely Insta family.”

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle D’souza chooses to celebrate her Valentine's Day with her troupe of friends. She shared a few pictures from the BFFs hangouts. Meanwhile, she has also added one picture where she is holding hands with someone and a picture of red roses.

She penned down the comment as, “Loving them is easy Happy Valentines Day.”

Reem Sameer Shaikh

The actress celebrated her Valentine’s eve with the upcoming show, the Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani’s team. The cast were seen celebrating at the premier of the show. Along with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, Reem was seen enjoying the evening.

She captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

About Valentine’s Day

The 8th-century Gelasian Sacramentary celebrates the Feast of Saint Valentine on February 14. The day became connected with romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries, when concepts of courtly love flourished, most likely due to its relationship with the "lovebirds" of early spring. Thereafter, till today 14th February is celebrated amongst all the lovers and those who want to celebrate their love throughout the world.

