Kashmera Shah teases Arti Singh in sweet birthday note saying 'Soon you will be with your someone special'

Kashemera Shah wished her sister-in-law Arti Singh as she penned a note for her on her special day. This is going to be Arti’s last birthday as a spinster. The two of them shared a strong sisterly bond as she teased her in the same post.

Kashmera Shah teases Arti Singh in birthday wish

Arti Singh turned 39 today, and her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah left no stone unturned to make this day big and special for her. Therefore, in a special birthday post, Kashmera was seen teasing her about her marriage. Arti will be tying the knot with her long-term boyfriend Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024.

Kashmera couldn't stop herself from writing a post for the birthday girl as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our doll @artisingh5. Have fun while you can my single and free babe. Soon you will be with your someone special so this birthday is extra special for all of us.”

Following this, the Nach Baliye 3 contestant said, “It’s the last time we see you as Single but Not Available and soon you will be Never Available. Enjoy with your special someone. I mean me as I am coming to Mumbai. Love you lots from me and the kids and your loving brother.”

Responding to her birthday wishes, Arti Singh wrote, “Love u so much . Thank u.”

More about Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah

Arti Singh is popularly known for her participation in the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 13 where she emerged as the strong contestant and made it to the finale. Apart from this, she is known for her stint in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris. Arti made her debut in 2007 on the daily soap Maayka. She has also been a part of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as she essayed the role of Baani.

She also appeared in comedy shows such as Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Bachao.

