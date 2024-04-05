Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen seated as a judge on The Great Indian Kapil Show, has maintained an active social media presence just like many other celebrities. Known for her excellent sense of humor, she penned a long positive note on social media revealing experiencing anxiety and sharing how she deals with it positively. Many celebrities found her post relatable and showered love on her.

Archana Puran Singh reveals how she deals with anxiety:

A few hours back, Archana Puran Singh shared a note as a post on her Instagram. The note read, "Today they call it anxiety Back in my day it was a normal state of being before an exam, an event, a date...

Nobody asked us how we felt. We ourselves didn't question the frequent knot in our stomachs!! We just soldiered on. It was just another day, and sometimes an almost constant state of being for long periods of time."

The note continued, "I define my life as a very happy one... even through the tough times. You'll be fine too. Choose to focus on the good moments. The rocky times are for building your character. Let them do their job. You can choose to just count the happy moments. And declare your life to be a happy one. I do."

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's post here-

In the caption of this post, The Great Indian Kapil Show's judge explained how she deals with such circumstances positively. She wrote, "I'm no expert, obviously. But l've had experience dealing with it. Learning from it. And managing to reduce its power or grip on me. It is sometimes my best friend in doing a job well. But this 'friend' also keeps me awake when I want to sleep early! & Nonetheless, I don't focus on it. I choose instead to focus on all the good things that happen every day in my life. I count the number of happy and joyful moments of each day, and that makes my whole day a happy one."

Further, she wrote, "I was putting it up as a story, but my son happened to ask what it was, and he said 'Mom why don't you put it up as a post instead? I'm sure someone out there could benefit from reading this.' Well, if that does happen, I'll have a few more happy moments added to my day!! Love to all and choose to have a happy day every day."

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was shared by Archana Puran Singh, several celebrities found this note to be a relatable one. Commenting on this post, Suniel Shetty wrote, "True that," Sumona Chakravarti commented, "Archieeeee," Tannaz Irani said, "Yes you said it right babes. That’s what made us resilient !!" and Geeta Kapur commented, "Soooo true." Anjali Anand, Delnaaz Irani and several others also reacted to this post.

Take a look at celebs comments here-

Currently, Archana Puran Singh is the judge on The Great Indian Kapil Show as a judge. Apart from her, The Great Indian Kapil Show team member consists of Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

