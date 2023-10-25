Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan delves into how a mini India exists in his family

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, we were charmed by the adorable family Chamatkari Chattopadhyay from Kolkata. These contestants, Dhrubarub, Sunirmala, and Nandita not only made their way to our hearts with their knowledge but also showcased the most adorable and warm bond of their family.

With the beginner's luck

The show started with the family winning Rs. 40,000 by correctly answering a question about the Prime Minister of Finland. They tackled a question about Petteri Orpo, who became the Prime Minister of a country in 2023, and they correctly chose Finland. As the game progressed, the family revealed the close relationship between Nandita and Sunirmala. Amitabh Bachchan, affectionately known as Big B, praised this mother-daughter-in-law duo and humorously shared how he often feels like a sandwich between family members at home.

Big B also touched upon the diversity within his own family. He mentioned that his daughter married into a Punjabi family, while his son's spouse hails from the southern part of India. He expressed his delight in the cultural richness this diversity brings, likening it to a mini India.

A challenging crossroads what will the Chattopadhyay family's decision?

The Chattopadhyay family's journey continued with them successfully answering a series of questions, accumulating Rs. 3,20,000. Their knowledge and strategic use of lifelines kept them in the game. Nandita's passion for singing shone through, and she even sang a song with Big B, earning a rose and words of praise from the host.

However, the family faced a challenging Rs. 50 lakh question related to a cricketer's retirement due to an eye injury during a hunting expedition. They decided to quit the show as they couldn't answer it. Surprisingly, they guessed the correct answer, option C, after quitting, revealing it was just a wild guess.

Making their way to the hot seat Jugaadu Jains

Amitabh Bachchan then moved on to the next round, where the Jugaadu Jains won the fastest fingers first round and took the hot seat. They shared their 10-year-long journey of trying to be part of the show, with the husband dedicating time every day to watch KBC.

The Jains continued to play, answering questions correctly and displaying their enthusiasm for the game. They also successfully tackled a question about the change in cricket terminology, opting for batter to replace batsman. However, they couldn't answer questions in the next round and walked away with Rs. 10,000.

This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was not just about quizzing but also about celebrating the warmth and diversity of Indian families. Amitabh Bachchan's personal anecdotes added a special touch to the show, making it a memorable experience for contestants and viewers alike.

