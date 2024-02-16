Kavya: Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer shares her off-screen bonding with Rupali Ganguly

After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. While actively sharing images on social media, she recently delighted her fans by posting a photograph with Rupali Ganguly. The show is receiving love from the audiences as Kavya and Adhiraj are finally married.

Sumbul’s bonding with Rupali Ganguly

Sumbul Touqeer took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Rupali Ganguly, writing, “Aaj hum padosi hai (We are neighbors today), @rupaliganguly love you.” Reportedly, both actresses are working together today. Sumbul and Rupali formed a strong bond during the filming of the reality show, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where actors from various Star Plus series converged, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere on the set.

While Sumbul is busy with her show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the actress also maintains an active social media presence. A few hours ago, the Imlie actress took to social media and shared some goofy pictures with baby sister Saniya Touqeer along with a few family pictures. Sharing beautiful memories with her, the Imlie actress wrote, "Happy birthday Saniya, I just want you to know, I hope you end up living the life you always dreamed of living, I hope you wake up with a peaceful mind and happiness in your heart, I hope you never forget how much of a star you are…I love you even though we fight almost every day and I hope you know that I’d do anything for you."

About Sumbul Touqeer:

Sumbul Touqeer started her entertainment career during childhood, initially exploring reality shows before transitioning into acting, featuring in several periodicals and mythological series. Notably, she also made an appearance as a junior artist in Dhwani Bhanushali's song "Vaaste." Furthermore, she secured a character role in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and later landed a leading role in the Star Plus show Imlie. Initially paired with Gashmeer Mahajani and later with Fahmaan Khan, her performance in the series earned her significant acclaim and popularity. Following her success in Imlie, Sumbul bravely ventured into the realm of reality television by participating in the highly contentious Bigg Boss 16.