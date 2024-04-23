Krushna Abhishek has made a name for himself in the comedy scene of the TV industry. Currently, he is busy with his sister Arti Singh’s wedding festivities.

Just a few hours ago, pictures and videos from Arti’s Haldi ceremony surfaced on Instagram, where Krushna was seen dancing his heart out at the event.

Wedding bells have started to ring for Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, as they are about to tie the knot on April 25, 2024. Just a few hours ago, the soon-to-be bride’s brother, Krushna Abhishek was seen dancing his heart out in a few clips at the Haldi ceremony of her sister, which was celebrated on April 19, 2024.

Earlier today, Instagram was flooded with fun-filled clips and snapshots from the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s Haldi ceremony, where Krushna's dance moves grabbed the eyeballs of the audience as he was giving the full-on desi vibes.

In a video, he danced with the Maayka actress in the craziest style on the song, Baari Barsi, and gave us major sibling goals. And in the next video, the Great Indian Kapil Show comedian danced to the beats of dhol.

Followed by the dance video that went viral was of our soon-to-be Mrs, where she was seen all charged up, dancing energetically on the beats of dhol.

In the next video, Abhishek showered the couple, Arti and Dipak, with yellow marigold flower petals to celebrate their unconditional love for each other. Meanwhile, the couple sealed their love with a kiss.

Also, the few memorable snapshots that went viral on Instagram were the ones where Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, along with their little munchkins, posed for the camera.

Taking it to his Instagram, Krushna shared a picture of him with Arti, where he captioned it, “God bless you.”

The ceremony was filled with love, emotions, and infectious laughter, as it was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna, Yajur Marwah, and many others.

Aarti Singh’s Haldi snapshots

Just a few minutes ago, Arti dropped solo pictures of herself in her Haldi outfit, basking in the glow of her Haldi ceremony. Singh was wearing a heavy multi-color skirt with a green base, paired with a noodle sleeves magenta blouse with golden and yellow work on it, while holding a pair of white garlands in her hands.

Embracing her glow as she steps into the next phase of her life, she captioned it, “Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ke Rang. (The most beautiful color is the color of Haldi. It is the color of my love). Couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti.”

Later, Arti dropped a picture of her posing romantically with her soon-to-be husband from their Haldi. The couple’s picture radiated their profound love for each other and the promise of forever. Captioning it she wrote, “Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! (Let’s get painted in each other’s love) #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti.”

More about Arti and Dipak’s wedding

Arti Singh is all prepared to exchange wedding vows with her long-term boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, in two days.

Before Haldi, the pictures and video from the bachelorette party of Arti, which was organized by Kashmera and Krushna, went viral on Instagram. Ahead of her wedding festivities, Arti went to the temple of Kashi Vishwanath, to send an invitation to the Almighty, and shared the first look of her card from the holy place.

Previously, Krushana opened up that the first invitation of Arti-Dipak’s marriage would go to their uncle Govinda.

