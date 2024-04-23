Sonarika Bhadoria is all smiles as she celebrates her 'pehli rasoi' ritual after her marriage to her boyfriend Vikas Parashar. The actress, who is known for her performance in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, shared a glimpse of preparing a sweet dish in the kitchen. Dressed like a newlywed, the actress looked beautiful in a red salwar suit.

As soon as Sonarika gave us a candid sneak peek into her pehli rasoi tradition, the clip went viral on social media, and fans started showering their love for her in the comments.

Sonarika Bhadoria prepares a sweet dish

It has been a few months since Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with Vikas Parashar, and the actress recently prepared a sweet dish, marking the beginning of her joyful journey. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame shared a few clips on her Instagram story that showed her preparing mango-flavored Sheera in the kitchen.

Dressed in a vibrant red and yellow salwar suit, Sonarika radiated charm and pure bliss. The traditional red chooda and gold jewelry that she wore added to her infectious allure. However, her soft smile reflected the joy of the auspicious tradition.

Have a look at Sonarika Bhadoria's pehli rasoi ritual:

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's safari trip

Just a few days ago, Sonarika shared some snapshots from their visit to a wildlife sanctuary. The couple was in Lucknow for some time and even went for their Kuldevi darshan. Posting the pictures from her safari trip, the actress mentioned, "In the jungle, the mighty jungle…नानीहाल."

Check out the post here:

Sonarika Bhadoria's marriage with Vikas Parashar

Sonarika and her boyfriend Vikas got engaged in May 2022 in the Maldives and then had a roka ceremony in Goa. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "3-12-2022 My whole heart for my whole life. Got myself the gift of a lifetime! eternally grateful for this blessing. Happy Happy Roka Love @vikas__parashar."

Two years later, the couple got married on March 18th, 2024, in the beautiful royal fort of Ranthambore, Rajasthan. For her big day, the Prithvi Vallabh actress wore a beautiful red dress that made her look ethereal. During their grand varmala ceremony, Sonarika and Vikas complemented each other with their royal outfits. They seemed happy and too much in love as they exchanged garlands.

Watch their varmala video here:

Their pre-marriage festivities started around four days before their wedding day. Sonarika wore her mother's wedding lehnga for her mehndi ritual. Her mehndi had a connection to her show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Besides sharing joyous moments from her wedding festivities, she shared pictures from the reception. In the pictures, Sonarika looked stunning in a golden-embroidered lehenga.

Apart from haldi and mehndi rituals, the actress kicked off her wedding celebrations by organizing Mata Ki Chowki. For this spiritual program, the families from both sides came together and attended. According to reports, Sonarika and Vikas met each other at the gym and dated for seven years before taking the plunge.

Sonarika Bhadoria's work in the industry

On the work front, she made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. Sonarika gained immense recognition for her role as Parvati opposite Mohit Raina in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actress has also been part of shows like Prithvi Vallabh and Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Apart from her work in the television fraternity, Sonarika Bhadoria has appeared in numerous Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her projects include Saansein, Hindutva, Indrajith, and Jadoogadu.

