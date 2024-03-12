Munawar Faruqui recalls insane fan moment in his hometown on Madness Machayenge; reveals huge crowd waited outside his house

Munawar Faruqui is riding high on the professional front after winning Bigg Boss 17. He has appeared in various music videos since his huge victory. Recently, the stand-up comedian graced the newly launched comedy show, Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge. While the episode witnessed several comedy acts, it was Munawar’s punch lines in between that stole the limelight. He also talked about meeting one of the craziest fans in his hometown, Junagadh.

Munawar Faruqui becomes the first celebrity guest on Madness Machayenge

As the episode unfolded, Munawar Faruqui was asked to share a crazy fan encounter. He went on to reveal an incident that happened to him in Junagadh, which is his birthplace. The 32-year-old stated, “After getting famous, I once went to my hometown, Junagadh. Around 200-300 people were waiting for me at the station, but I was going by road. I finally reached my vicinity. But even there was a huge crowd of people around my house. Somehow, my brother took me in and made two-three men stand at the gate for security. I met my bade papa, had lunch and all. After some time, I opened Instagram and saw that everything I was doing at home was leaked. There were videos doing rounds on social media. So, what happened was, a guy came inside my house from the crowd and secretly took videos.”

The Bigg Boss 17 winner said that his family members did not know about that guy and were under the impression that he came with him from Mumbai.

Take a look at the teaser of Madness Machayenge:

Furthermore, Harsh Gujral got nostalgic as he remembered Munawar Faruqui’s appearances as the opener for his concerts. The two teamed up for a hilarious stand-up act titled UP against Dongri. They cracked up the audience with their delightful presentation.

Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge is a rollercoaster ride featuring gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts from eight comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh. It stars Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host. The show began streaming on the SonyLIV app on Mar 9, 2024.

