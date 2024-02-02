In a shocking turn of events, the entertainment industry mourns the untimely demise of actress Poonam Pandey, who passed away at the age of 32 after battling cervical cancer. Reportedly, she passed away on Thursday night. The news has left fans and colleagues in disbelief, as she enjoyed immense popularity both on-screen and off-screen. Mandana Karimi who was in Lockk Up season 1 along with the late actress spoke to us and remembered her.

Mandana Karimi on Poonam Pandey's death

Poonam Pandey's co-contestant in the reality show Lockk Up, Mandana Karimi, spoke exclusively to us, expressing her grief over the loss. Mandana shared her thoughts on the sudden demise of the actress, highlighting the fragility of life. "Life is short. And we all know that one day we are all gonna go from this world. But hearing someone like her at such a young age…I mean it’s... I don’t know how to put it in words. We all know the reality of our lives, but then you hear and it’s a shock. That's all I can say," Mandana shared.

Although Mandana hadn't known Pandey for a long time, she remembered her as a sweet and strong individual. "I haven’t known her for that long, we worked on a project together. But I always thought she is a very sweet girl. She had a tough life, but she is very strong, good at heart. I pray that she rests in peace and god help her soul," Mandana expressed.

Mandana reflected on the unpredictable nature of life, emphasizing the suddenness of Poonam's passing. "We all know that we are gonna go one day, but we don’t know that one day will be so soon, only in the 30s and suddenly gone."

It was this morning that Poonam Pandeey's team posted a note on social media conveying the unfortunate incident. As the industry grapples with this tragic loss, fans and fellow celebrities are expressing their condolences on social media platforms, remembering Poonam Pandey for her contributions to the world of entertainment.

Here's the post that confirmed the news of Poonam Pandey's death:

