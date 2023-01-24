Mandira Bedi on how life is after losing husband Raj Kaushal: 'Had no choice but..'

Mandira Bedi is among the leading names in the entertainment industry who became popular after her stint in the show Shanti. Post this, success kissed her feet, and Mandira starred in numerous shows and films and became a household name. Speaking about her personal life, she tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999. On 19 June 2011, the couple became parents to a baby boy Vir. Later, on 28 July 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Unfortunately, Mandira's husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away on 30 June 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira Bedi opened up on how she faced a harsh setback after losing her husband, Raj Kaushal. She shared that her life changed in the last two years, and she had no choice but to become stronger for her two young children and her family. She added, "I was a strong person, I am a stronger person now." Mandira also elaborated that losing her partner was a life-changing experience. She stated, "You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim."

However, her focus is on gaining strength and happiness in her personal life, and she believes that happiness is not something one can find, but it has to come from within. She said that she chooses to find happiness in doing nothing, even when there is no particular reason. She concluded, “The intent of being happy for no reason. That’s how I want to live my life and that I want to continue my journey."

On the professional front, Mandira Bedi has been a part of numerous shows such as Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and others. At present, she is gearing up to make her comeback with a cricket-themed reality show titled 'Cricket Ka Ticket'. The actress also has some other incredible events lined up and she is also reading some scripts.