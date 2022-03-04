Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi reveals how she overcame postpartum depression by exercising

Giving birth is not easy, and so is coping up after delivery. A maximum amount of women face postpartum depression and it sometimes becomes very difficult. The pregnancy journey is not for all but still, some find ways to overcome this phase. Today, Mandira Bedi who welcomed her first child at the age of 38, reveals how she dealt with postpartum depression. What was her mantra of dealing with it and then bouncing back with full energy.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mandira spoke at length and said, “Well, it’s real. It’s a thing. For the first 40 days of giving birth, I was crying. I could not understand. Your hormones have taken a toss. You have taken a human being out of you. So, that’s what postpartum depression is. It’s a hormonal imbalance. Honestly, 40 days I had it and I was also told not to do exercise in those 40 days. And on the 41st day in the pouring rain, I went to exercise. It was monsoon and I went to exercise. And I have to say from the 41st day onwards I was miraculously feeling much better emotionally. So, exercise has a lot to do with your hormones as well. So that how it worked out for me.”

Before moving ahead, it is important to mention here that Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and loves to exercise. Her Instagram handle is proof as she has shared a lot of pictures of her doing exercise or yoga.

Watch the full interview here:

And she does believe that fitness for her is nothing less than any therapy. Explaining more on it, Mandira said, “Oh my gosh, I used to use exercise as my antidote to negativity or sadness or depression earlier. So, that’s always there. Now, I am in a place of calm. Of course, post-exercise I will still feel good. But you have to find that level of good even otherwise in day-to-day life.” The actress was last seen in series Six. She has not announced any new projects till now.

