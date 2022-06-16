Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani & others bring sass at glam event

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards begin with a bang on June 16 in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It is Pinkvilla's first-ever award show that celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. It is a star-studded event and all the A-listers from the industry glam up the event with their presence. Popular personalities from the television industry also mark their presence at the gala event. It is safe to say that, all the celebrities have put their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious award function.

Actress Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, brought sass to the event. She looked amazing in a sleeveless black dress. Her hair and makeup are also on point. On the other hand, daily soap Shanti famed Mandira Bedi exuded charm in a red pantsuit. She looked pretty as she smiled at the cameras. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Jasmin Bhasin too arrived for the gala event. She looked pretty in a glittery dress. Meanwhile, actor Rithvik Dhanjani looked handsome as usual as he marked his presence at the event.

Check photos here:

To note, the Jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Milind Soman, Asha Parekh, Masaba & others glam up the event