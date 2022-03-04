Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi on late pregnancy & hosting cricket match when 7 months pregnant

Married women are often asked such questions, ‘So when are you giving us good news? or any family planning?” But it is sometimes not very okay. Pinkvilla who is celebrating international women’s day this week has invited talented actress Mandira Bedi to share her thoughts on late pregnancy. To note, she became pregnant at the age of 38. The actress reveals her late pregnancy choice and how she continued to work even when she was seven months pregnant. She does admit that she loves her work and it never came in between even when pregnant.

Talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Mandira said, “The older you get, the harder it is to get pregnant, to have a safe delivery. So, all of that was there. For me, the biological clock part of it was more than. Of course, all my friends had kids. And every now and then, there will be aunts and uncles, parents asking, acha good news? When are you giving us good news? When you are married for a few years they were like acha, why are we not hearing that you are going the family way? I decided this is it. At the age of 38, I was pregnant in two months. It happens in two months into actively trying and at age 39 I delivered. And my gosh here’s my son and I made him so beautiful. He like is all love.”

She also spoke about her daughter. To note, the actress has adopted a girl child. Speaking further about her little angel, Mandira said, “And here’s my little girl who comes at the age of 4 from Madhya Pradesh. And she’s come speaking a language like ‘Je kaun hai’, ‘Je Ka hai’? She spoke like that and now she speaks English like Mumma I don’t like this, I don’t wear this, Mumma what hairstyle we are doing today? She speaks this language now. Her own little brand of English.”

Watch the full interview here:

It is worth mentioning here that the actress had begun hosting for ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Mandira was seven months pregnant when she was hosting for India Vs Pakistan match.

Recalling her pregnancy days, the actress, “I am driven by work. I love work. My work defines me. I was like I mean till whatever time. I told the channel I am pregnant and they say you wear sarees and you are sitting on these basket stools, nobody could tell you are pregnant. Not that I had a problem with that but imagine hosting a cricket show while you are pregnant. Not a very glamorous look but whatever. I was looking a little chubby I guess. But I didn’t wanna take a break.” She had also hosted the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi on her idea of accepting hardships in life: Deal with it, don’t push it