Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi on her idea of accepting hardships in life: Deal with it, don’t push it

Mandira Bedi is an actress who is known for living life on her terms and has never shied away from being vocal about her opinions. She is known for her optimistic approach towards life and doesn’t believe in giving up on things. And while everyone has their own share of ups and down, Mandira Bedi, in her recent interview with Pinkvilla for Woman Up S3, revealed her mantra of how she accepted hardships in life and said that the best way is to deal with it.

Talking about it, Mandira said, “Anything that happens in your life, when it is something negative, the way to deal with something negative in your life be it an experience, be it something that happens to you, you need to actually deal with it, live it, feel it, process it, not push it down. In my past, I have pushed down a lot of stuff and then that comes back to bite you, then you get these weird triggers, things that upset you and that’s why I had probably a lot of anger because there were triggers that had been created because of the stuff I had pushed down”.

So, when Mandira was quizzed about if she ever feels angry at destiny for the hardships she had to go through, her optimism won hearts once again. Mandira thinks that God always put her through situations, He thinks she is capable of facing. “When I do feel angry at destiny I tell myself things are exactly the way they were meant to be. Whatever I am going through, God is putting me through because he thinks I am capable of it, of handling it,” she added.

