Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi reveals being very insecure in her 30s & getting best work post 40s

Pinkvilla is back with its popular Woman Up series. And in today’s episode, we have talented actress Mandira Bedi. She is one of the most popular actresses who started her career on television and continued to make a name in Bollywood. Who can forget her in the blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? But before that, the actress had become popular for her role in the TV show Shanti. She gained immense recognition from the show. But as her career grew, insecurity was the one thing that she faced. Today, she spoke on many things like insecurity, getting the best work of her life in her 40s.

Mandira opened how her life changed after having kids. She said, “So, in my 30s, I have been most insecure I have ever been in my life. It was like, any minute now it's gonna end. My husband was ready to have a kid. And I was like, one minute- you know if I have kids that will be the end of the story. I was always insecure and anxious. But I would say this--the kind of work, the quantity of work, the quality of work that I got after becoming a parent and in my 40s has been the best ever. Better than in my 20s, better than in my 30s.”

Explaining further, Mandira adds, “The stuff I did, the work I did, the quality of the work, the volume of the work, the kind of work that came my way best in my 40s. So I have reached a stage. It was in my 40s that I discovered self-love. I started believing in myself.”

Watch the full interview here:

The actress was last seen in a series titled Six. She played a cop named Ruhana Dhulap who has been given the task of solving a death mystery.

