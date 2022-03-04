Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘I've done every kind of therapy,’ Mandira Bedi reveals facing depression

International Women’s Day is around the corner and to celebrate the achievements, Pinkvilla is back with the third season of the special segment, ‘Woman Up’. In the fourth episode, we got in touch with the fitness enthusiast and actress Mandira Bedi. Mandira has not only impressed the audience with her stellar performances but also inspired many with her memoir- titled 'Happy for No Reason'. In her debut book, Mandira spoke about her experiences of parenting, keeping fit, and balancing various aspects of her life.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Mandira shared her experience on how publishing company Penguin approached her and asked her to write a book. During the discussion, Mandira also revealed that she faced depression. “I’ve had a lot of anger in my life. I’ve had a lot of negativity. I'm a positive person now but I've worked really very hard on myself. I've done a lot of therapy. To people who think therapy is taboo please do not think that because I've gone through sadness, I've gone through negativity, I've gone through depression. I've gone through it all. I've done every kind of therapy- regular, clinical, hypnotherapy, spiritual therapy. I've really worked on myself because I've had a lot of anger in me a lot of negativity in me," the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared.

Talking about her book, Mandira said, “My bio on Instagram read happy for no reason and so when penguin approached me and said ‘we want you to write a book, you can write about whatever you want, but we want to call it Happy for no reason’. So the book title was dictated beforehand. It could have been about anything. So, I just talked about the lessons that life has taught me. Yes, there was a lot of honesty in it. My husband read the book in like five hours and said oh my, that's a lot of honesty you put into it.”

On being asked how the affirmations that she often posts on her social media help her, Mandira said, “Well, there's a great power in affirmations. I think that you know along with my prayers every single morning there are many affirmations that I put out. I wrote it, I shared that in my book my mom said wow that's a lot of very personal stuff that you're putting out of late I've started saying this because when I did a parenting workshop there's a very beautiful insight that someone gave me that you know you can fight the circumstances or fight what's happening around you but things are exactly the way they're meant to be. I say that as an affirmation every single day because things are exactly the way they're meant to be. I say thank you for the good. I say thank you for the bad. I say thank you for what is, I say thank you for what isn’t. I live by thank you. I live by gratitude. I can't say it enough. Once you realise the power of gratitude you will not live any other way.”

Watch the full interview here:

