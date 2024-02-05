Smriti Irani is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment world, who gained a massive fan base owing to her talent. The actress-turned-politician has maintained an active social media presence and often shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Currently, a new trend has been circulating on social media where actors are treating their fans by sharing their old picture when they were 21 years old.

Smriti Irani shares throwback PIC:

Hopping on the ongoing fad, actress Smriti Irani nailed the trend as she shared her picture. A few hours back, the actress treated her social media family by sharing her old picture on her Instagram handle. In this snap, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous and her photo exudes retro vibes. Smriti didn't give any caption for this beautiful throwback picture and we are sure any caption wouldn't have done justice to this beauty.

Take a look at Smriti Irani's post:

Celebs react:

As soon as Smriti Irani shared this post on her Instagram handle, her friends and celebrities from the entertainment fraternity were quick enough to shower the love on her. Recalling the day when she had cast Smriti in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, producer Ektaa R Kapoor commented, "This girl@I knwo ! I saw her n decide she is my star."

Further, celebs heaps praise for her beauty. Mouni Roy commented, "A rose is a rose is a rose," Maniesh Paul wrote, "Arey wahhhhh!," Mandira Bedi said, "Wow!!! that is such a sweet picture," Aashka Goradia Goble commented, "Dayummmmmmmmmmmm woowwwww Whistle whistle whistle majaaaa aaaviii gayiiiii," and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at celebs' comments here-

Well, this isn't the first time when Smriti Irani treated fans with her throwback pictures. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress's Instagram profile has several gorgeous snaps of her from her youthful days.

Here's a small sneak peek into Smriti Irani's entertainment career:

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 2000 and featured in successful shows like Aatish, Hum Haiin Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and Kavita. However, her breakthrough performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made her a star and gained her a massive fan following. She also starred in several other shows like Ramayan, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Maniben.com, and more

