Popular actress Jiya Shankar is a fan favorite celebrity and has a massive fan following. The actress was seen in the popular controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Currently, Jiya is in a difficult phase of her life as her mother is hospitalized. The actress who believes in prayer and miracles urged fans on social media to pray for her mother as they are in a tough situation once again.

Jiya Shankar reveals her mom is hospitalized:

A few minutes back, Jiya Shankar took to her social media handle to share her mother's health update. Taking to her X handle (now Twitter), she revealed being in a tough situation and requested her fans to pray for them.

Jiya wrote, "Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and had been hospitalised . We’ve been put in a tough situation again . I believe prayers can make miracles . Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thankyou, God bless y’all . stay healthy."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet here-

A few hours before sharing this tweet, Jiya Shankar had shared a story on her Instagram. In the Instagram story, the actress revealed being sick. She dropped a picture where she is seen lying on the bed with a soft toy. Sharing this snap, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame wrote, "Sick again. Send some love."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's PIC here-

Apart from her professional life, Jiya Shankar has been quite vocal about her relationship and heartbreak as well. On Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya also spoke about her father and revealed how her mother has been her single parent since childhood. While talking to Elvish Yadav, Jiya had shared how her father never contacted them and her mother stood like a rock. She praised her mother for being strong and revealed how many hardships they faced together.

About Jiya Shankar's work life:

Jiya Shankar has been a part of several shows on Television like Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini and more. She was voted out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 a week before the finale. After her stint in the show, the actress starred in a music video Judaiyaan with Abhishek Malhan. Apart from Television shows, Jiya is also played a parallel lead in the hit Marathi film, Ved.

We wish Jiya Shankar's mother a speedy recovery!

