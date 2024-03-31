Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news that Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma is all set to get married to Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh. As reported exclusively by us, the couple took the plunge on March 30, 2024. In the presence of friends and family, Karan and Pooja tied the knot and looked happy as they stepped into a new chapter of their lives together.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh's wedding

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh's wedding happened on the evening of March 30, 2024. The duo chose traditional red and maroon-colored outfits for their big day making for a stunning couple at the wedding. Before the jaimala, the couple exchanged rings. As Karan put the jaimala around Pooja's neck, guests cheered for the couple and the duo hugged and kissed each other. Actors from Sharma's show Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Pooja's show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Diya Aur Baati Hum attended the function and blessed the couple.

Take a look at Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh's sangeet ceremony:

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh's wedding festivities

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Karan and Pooja's wedding rituals began on March 29, 2024. The mehendi ceremony was the first function wherein Pooja wore green attire and celebrated her mehndi ceremony. Sharma was also present at Pooja's mehndi ceremony. The highlight of the function was Singh getting Karan's face designed in her mehndi.

Advertisement

Karan and Pooja's Sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. While the highlight remains the beautiful performance of the couple, Neelu Waghela, Bhabo from Diya Aur Baati Hum performed and expressed her happiness with the couple tying the knot. The Cast of Sasural Simar Ka along with actors like Ashi Singh and Helly Shah also performed at the event.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh's love story

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Singh revealed that it was more of an arranged marriage set-up for the couple as they met through a mutual friend for marriage prospect. Despite Pooja and Karan working for the same production house for years, they didn't meet or cross paths ever.

Pooja said, "It was quite unexpected. It seems quite dreamy as we both belong to the same industry and have been working for almost a decade but have never met. We both simultaneously worked with Rashami Sharma Productions and used to shoot in the same studio, but we never met."

She added, "Even during the pandemic, the cast of both shows were staying at the same hotel, but we never crossed paths. It was when a common friend made us meet. It is more of an arranged marriage set-up. It feels surreal and like we were destined to be together."

Pooja Singh on Karan Sharma proposing for marriage

In the exclusive conversation, Singh revealed that within a few meetings, her vibe with Karan matched and they clicked. The families got involved soon. After a few days, Karan was finalized for Udaariyaan and he went to Chandigarh for the shoot. When he returned, he proposed marriage to Singh and she accepted the same.

Pooja added that after how things turned out with Karan, she realized that at times, you don't have to know the person for years; it takes a few meetings to connect with the person.

Karan Sharma has shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, and Ek Nayi Pehchaan among others to his credit, while Singh has proved her acting finesse in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh to marry Sasural Simar Ka 2's Karan Sharma; 'It was quite unexpected'