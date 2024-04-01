PICS: Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh share FIRST wedding photos

Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh married each other on March 30, 2024. Surrounded by loved ones, Karan and Pooja exchanged vows, radiating joy as they embarked on a new journey together.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh share wedding pictures

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a series of wedding pictures with the caption, “Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sharma.” The couple looked joyful in the wedding photographs. The duo chose traditional red and maroon-colored outfits for their big day making for a stunning couple at the wedding.

As soon as the couple posted the pictures, not only fans but several actors congratulated them. Actors including Mansi Srivastava, Rashami Desai, Tanya Sharma, Donal Bisht, Ulka Gupta, and Rohit Bose Roy showered their love on their post. A user wrote, “Heartly congratulations to both of you best wishes.” Another user commented, “Congratulations! lots of love and blessings to both of you.”

Pooja Singh on Karan Sharma’s marriage proposal

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Singh revealed that she and Karan clicked within just a few meetings, leading to their families becoming involved shortly after. Following Karan's return from shooting for Udaariyaan in Chandigarh, he proposed to Singh, who happily accepted.

Reflecting on her relationship, Singh realized that deep connections can form in just a few encounters. Karan Sharma has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, and Ek Nayi Pehchaan. Singh has starred in shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas.

About wedding festivities

The wedding festivities for Karan and Pooja began on March 29, 2024, with the mehendi ceremony marking the start of celebrations. Pooja looked stunning in her green attire while getting her mehndi done. Karan also graced the occasion, making it even more special as Pooja had a design of Karan’s face on her mehndi.

The Sangeet ceremony was a grand affair with celebrities. The couple’s performance stole the show, and actors like Neelu Waghela, known for her role as Bhabo in Diya Aur Baati Hum, expressed their happiness for the newlyweds. The cast of Sasural Simar Ka and actors such as Ashi Singh and Helly Shah added to the charm of the evening with their performances.