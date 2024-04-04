Health issues continue for Arjun Bijlani who now suffers from swollen feet after undergoing appendix surgery

After his appendix surgery, Arjun Bijlani is now dealing with swollen feet and with this, his health issues continue. The actor has shared the measures he has been taking to deal with the issue. Arjun’s health has been raising concerns lately. He is currently featured in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti where is essaying the role of Shiv.

Arjun Bijlani health concerns

Arjun Bijlani has been making the headlines related to his health lately, which is raising concerns amongst his fans. After recovering from his appendix surgery he is now dealing with swollen feet. The actor had shared a string of pictures on his Instagram story on how he is recuperating with it.

In the first picture that he shared of his swollen feet, he described his pain through a short note, “Bhai kuch zyaada hee suj gaya (Feet have swollen significantly).” And it did look bad. In the next picture, he shared how he has rolled up a crepe bandage around his feet for relief.

Furthermore, he shared that he has been applying an icepack on his feet. He shared a picture of the same and captioned, “Ice ice baby.”

Following this he added a motivational quote “This too shall pass,” which surely described the intensity of the pain he was going through. No matter what the situation is, Arjun has always emerged as a warrior.

Advertisement

Despite facing such health issues, Arjun Bijlani is making sure his work does not suffer. He posted a video from his vanity, where he was seen getting ready for this next scheduled shot on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti.

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the television industry. His career took a flight with the romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum. Later he was a part of many significant shows, such as Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and now Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti.

Apart from the fictional shows, he also garnered significant recognition from reality shows as he participated in the adrenaline-boosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Later he hosted the the first season of Dance Deewane.

ALSO READ: Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Hanuman comes forward to aid Lord Rama in his quest to rescue Sita Mata